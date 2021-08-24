The Walking Dead: Season 12? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Will anyone find a happy ending? Has The Walking Dead TV show been cancelled? Renewed for a 12th season on AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Walking Dead. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, and Michael James Shaw. The show focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from “walkers”. With the collapse of their civilization, the survivors must confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals. As the 11th season begins, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn’t enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of The Walking Dead averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.22 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 39% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Walking Dead stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Walking Dead is ending so, there won’t be a 12th season. Could it return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if AMC will cancel or renew The Walking Dead. We already know that season 11 is the end but spin-offs are in the works. Could the original series return someday? Subscribe for free alerts on The Walking Dead cancellation or renewal news.



The Walking Dead Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Walking Dead‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you think that The Walking Dead TV show should have been renewed for a 12th season? Is this AMC series ending at the right time?