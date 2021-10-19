Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight? Has the AMC Horror Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will Morgan’s group come back together? Has the Fear the Walking Dead TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Fear the Walking Dead, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.09 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 10% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Fear the Walking Dead stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 19, 2021, Fear the Walking Dead has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will AMC cancel or renew Fear the Walking Dead for season eight? The original Walking Dead series is coming to an end after 11 seasons. While this spin-off hasn’t been as popular, it’s continued to be one of AMC’s top performers. I don’t think that it will be cancelled this time around. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Fear the Walking Dead cancellation or renewal news.



Fear the Walking Dead Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Fear the Walking Dead‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Fear the Walking Dead TV show will be renewed for an eighth season? How would you feel if AMC cancelled this TV series, instead?