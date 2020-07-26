Vulture Watch

Is this the end of the beginning? Has the Fear the Walking Dead TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Fear the Walking Dead, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An AMC horror drama, Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades, and Karen David. In the fifth season, Morgan Jones (James) leads the group to find other survivors and make the best of a devastated world.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.51 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 46% and 33%, respectively. Learn how Fear the Walking Dead stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will AMC cancel or renew Fear the Walking Dead for season six? Cancellation is unlikely, as it remains the cable channel’s second-highest rated series. I would also be surprised were it to end without a season-long “final season” send-off. This is a vital franchise for AMC — which has ordered another spin-off — so I expect them to handle it (and their relationship with producers) with care. Since this is just speculation, I will keep an eye on the Nielsen ratings, so subscribe for free Fear the Walking Dead cancellation or renewal alerts.

7/19/19 update: AMC has renewed Fear the Walking Dead for a sixth season.



What do you think? Are you glad that the Fear the Walking Dead TV series has been renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if AMC had cancelled this TV show, instead?