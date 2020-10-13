Vulture Watch

Is this show coming to the end of its lifespan? Has the Fear the Walking Dead TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Fear the Walking Dead, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the sixth season, the group is now dispersed across far-reaching settlements after being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.59 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 2% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership. Find out how Fear the Walking Dead stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 13, 2020, Fear the Walking Dead has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will AMC cancel or renew Fear the Walking Dead for season seven? Though the ratings are much lower than those of the original Walking Dead series, this show remains one of the cable channel’s most-watched scripted series. I’m sure it will be renewed, especially since AMC has already announced that The Walking Dead is ending with season 11. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Fear the Walking Dead cancellation or renewal news.



