Peaky Blinders: Additional Casting Revealed for Netflix Sequel Series

The Peaky Blinders sequel series has added to its cast. Conleth Hill, Daniel Monks, Samuel Bottomley, Arturo Muselli, Eugene Collins, Lucie Shorthouse, and Cal O’Driscollare joining the series, with Ned Dennehy and Packy Lee reprising their roles from the original series and follow-up film.

The new additions are joining a cast that already features Jamie Bell, Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch, and Lucy Karczewski. Netflix shared the following about the new additions:

“Today, Netflix and BBC announced Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Daniel Monks (All Her Fault), Samuel Bottomley (California Schemin’), Arturo Muselli (Gomorrah), Eugene Collins (The Bay), Lucie Shorthouse (We Are Lady Parts), and Cal O’Driscoll (Video Nasty) have joined the Peaky Blinders cast. Ned Dennehy and Packy Lee are also set to reprise their roles from the series and film. Mike Barker (The Testaments) and Anna Zackrisson (Detective Hole) will direct, with Tim Whitby (This Town) producing. Conleth Hill joins as Clemmy Keeler, the fierce patriarch of the Keeler family who rivals the Peaky Blinders’ ambitions to rebuild Birmingham. Cal O’Driscoll (Vikings: Valhalla) is Clemmy’s son, Aidan Keeler, and Daniel Monks (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) plays Detective Inspector Bell. In this new era of Peaky Blinders, set a decade after World War Two, the race to rebuild Birmingham becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. Duke (Jamie Bell) and Charles Shelby (Charlie Heaton) find themselves in a city of unprecedented opportunity and jeopardy. At the blood-soaked heart of the city are Duke Shelby’s Peaky Blinders: Eliot (Samuel Bottomley), Angelo (Arturo Muselli), Frank (Eugene Collins), and Kezia Lee (Lucie Shorthouse), with Ned Dennehy and Packy Lee both reprising their roles as Charlie Strong and Johnny Dogs.”

The premiere date for the new Peaky Blinders will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series?