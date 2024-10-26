Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season Two Renewal Set for Netflix Series

Lara Croft will continue her animated adventures on Netflix. The streaming service has renewed Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft for a second season only weeks after its first season premiere on October 10th.

Hayley Atwell stars in the animated series as Lara Croft, and in season two, she will travel the globe on a new adventure.

Netflix shared the following about season two of the series:

“When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.”

Showrunner Tasha Huo also teased the following about the season in a statement to Tudum:

“So Season 1, thematically, is about Lara embracing how her dad dealt with grief, which was isolating.When we meet Lara, she’s very isolated … As we get into Season 2, we’re trying to build Lara’s team over the course of the show, so she goes from isolated hero, who only wants to do things on her own — a lone wolf — to realizing, ‘Actually, I have this really cool team behind me.’”

The premiere date for season two of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will be announced later.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will return for SEASON 2! Lara will officially join forces with the one and only Sam Nishimura for an all-new adventure. pic.twitter.com/XwvCpKlMkC — Netflix (@netflix) October 25, 2024

What do you think? Did you watch this series on Netflix earlier this month? Will you watch season two when it arrives?