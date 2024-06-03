Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Series Based on Video Game Franchise

Lara Croft is headed to Netflix. The streaming service announced the premiere date for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft with the release of a trailer. The animated series is set after the events in the Tomb Raider video game trilogy.

Featuring the voice of Hayley Atwell as Croft, the series follows the adventurer in her next chapter. Allen Maldonado and Earl Baylon are also featured in the series.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Danger is her friend. Hayley Atwell is Lara Croft in TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT, arriving October 10 on Netflix. The animated series TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider), and will chart the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as the iconic adventurer. More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations. Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become. The all-new animated Netflix series features the voices of Hayley Atwell (Lara Croft), Allen Maldonado (Zip), Earl Baylon (reprising his role as Jonah from Tomb Raider video games). Additional voices to be announced. From Legendary Television, TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja). Executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange), along with Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson (Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants; and Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; as well as Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the Animation Studio with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.”

The trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is below.

