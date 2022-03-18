Resident Evil: Netflix Teases Premiere of Live-Action Series Based on Horror Franchise

Resident Evil is headed to Netflix this July. The streaming service has announced an arrival date for the live-action series which is based on the popular video game and film franchise. The first game in the franchise was released in 1996 and six Resident Evil films were released between 2002 and 2016.

Starring Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery, the Netflix series is from Andrew Dabb (Supernatural).

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

Resident Evil arrives on July 14th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Resident Evil on Netflix?