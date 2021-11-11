Saturday Morning All Star Hits!: Netflix Sets Debut for Adult Animated/Live-Action Series

Saturday Morning All Star Hits is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has set a premiere date for the combination adult animated/live-action series. Kyle Mooney, who also stars in the series, and Ben Jones created the series. Eight episodes have been ordered.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Saturday Morning All Star Hits! is an adult animated and live action hybrid series celebrating all that is 80s and 90s television. Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, twin hosts Skip and Treybor (Kyle Mooney) take us on a trip through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience.”

Saturday Morning All Stars Hits will premiere on December 10th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Saturday Morning All Star Hits on Netflix next month?