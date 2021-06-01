First Kill: Netflix Sets Cast for Young Adult Vampire TV Series

First Kill has added to its cast. The upcoming drama series, based on the short story by V. E. Schwab, will feature Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Gracie Dzienny, Dylan McNamara, Aubin Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings Jr, MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen, and Roberto Mendez as a part of the cast. Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine were previously announced as the stars.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of First Kill in a press release.

“When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…”

Check out the casting announcement for the Netflix series below.

ready to meet more of the cast from the upcoming series, First Kill? they wont bite. (probably.) Meet The Burns’ (Monster Hunters)

Aubin Wise as “Talia”

Jason Robert Moore as “Jack”

Dominic Goodman as “Apollo”

Phillip Mullings Jr as “Theo” pic.twitter.com/ZMnKHzyFke — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 27, 2021

And additional members joining the cast

MK xyz as “Tess”

Jonas Dylan Allen as “Ben”

Roberto Mendez as “Noah” pic.twitter.com/5I7DK9flSs — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 27, 2021

What do you think? Are you planning to check out First Kill on Netflix when it eventually debuts?