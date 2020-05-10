The Baby-Sitters Club: Netflix Releases Teaser for Young Adult Series

Time for a new generation to join The Baby-Sitters Club, which is based on a series of books of the same name.. The young adult series is coming to Netflix this summer, and a trailer has been released to show viewers what to expect.

“Every generation has a calling — and on July 3, Netflix answers yours with The Baby-Sitters Club, a brand new series based on the best-selling book series by the same name! The new show follows the friendships and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as they start their babysitting business and all while navigating middle school and growing up.”

Netflix revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

Check out the trailer for the new series below.

What do you think? Were you a fan of the book series? Will you watch the new series?