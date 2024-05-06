NFL Total Access: Sports Series Cancelled by NFL Network After 21 Years

NFL Total Access will not return for another season. After 21 years, NFL Network has canceled the sports news series.

The series premiered on the cable network in 2003, and it has aired on weeknights. Mike Yam, Kimmi Chex, David Carr, Michael Robinson, and Chase Daniel are currently featured in the series.

Deadline shared the following statement from an NFL spokesperson on the cancellation:

“Like any successful organization, the NFL regularly evaluates its workforce to ensure the proper support of strategic priorities including international expansion, the growth of flag football, and the evolution of digital and media platforms. We have made the difficult decision to part ways with some employees to allow us to further invest in these growth areas and ensure the continued strength of our game and the business.”

What do you think? Have you watched NFL Total Access? Are you sad to hear it will not be returning for a new season?