3 Body Problem: Season Two; Additional Episodes Ordered to End Netflix Series

3 Body Problem has been renewed by Netflix, but it is unclear for how many more seasons. Netflix’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, revealed that viewers will see the story through its epic conclusion. Season one premiered on the streaming service in March.

3 Body Problem is based on the trilogy of novels by Cixin Liu. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo are behind the series, which stars Liam Cunningham, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Eiza González, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer and Eve Ridley.

Benioff, Weiss, and Woo said the following about the Netflix series, per TUDUM:

“We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion. Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!”

Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Scripted Series (US & Canada), Netflix also spoke about continuing the series:

“The extraordinary 3 Body Problem, brought to life with the deft hands of Benioff, Weiss and Woo will soar to never-before-seen heights as they tackle the rest of the mind-blowing journey through Death’s End. Their brilliant vision as storytellers is matched by their amazing partnership — and, just like the fans, we can’t wait to see what they have in store.”

The premiere date for 3 Body Problem season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you happy to hear it has been renewed?