The Crown: Season Six; Netflix Series Renewed for an Additional “Final Season”

by Jessica Pena,

The Crown will continue its reign for a little longer. Netflix just announced the TV show will end with season six.

The UK drama, which debuted its third season last November, chronicles the personal and professional life of Queen Elizabeth II. The season three cast includes Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Jason Watkins, Erin Doherty, and Josh O’Connor.

The Crown‘s creator/writer Peter Morgan announced recently that the series will have a sixth and final season to wrap the Netflix series up. As of now, the show’s fourth season is expected to debut sometime later this year.

Canceled and renewed TV show

