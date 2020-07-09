The Crown: Season Six; Netflix Series Renewed for an Additional “Final Season”

The Crown will continue its reign for a little longer. Netflix just announced the TV show will end with season six.

The UK drama, which debuted its third season last November, chronicles the personal and professional life of Queen Elizabeth II. The season three cast includes Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Jason Watkins, Erin Doherty, and Josh O’Connor.

The Crown‘s creator/writer Peter Morgan announced recently that the series will have a sixth and final season to wrap the Netflix series up. As of now, the show’s fourth season is expected to debut sometime later this year.

See more info below:

Writer/creator Peter Morgan: “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.” — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

So to summarise – we’ll have one more season with Queen Olivia Colman, before she passes the crown to Imelda Staunton. We’re just half way through! Lovely. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

What do you think? Do you watch The Crown? Are you excited for the upcoming seasons?