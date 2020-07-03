The Crown: Season Five; Lesley Manville Cast in Final Season of Netflix Series

The Crown is getting ready for its fifth season, and an addition to the cast has been made. Lesley Manville will appear as Princess Margaret on the series.

The news was announced on twitter by Netflix. The tweet included a statement by Manville about joining the cast of the series. Check out the tweet below.

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in the fifth season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/R5aZEBOW0t — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 2, 2020

The Crown is returning for its fifth and final season in 2021, but fans still have season four to see. That season has a tentative return date for Fall 2020.

