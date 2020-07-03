Menu

The Crown: Season Five; Lesley Manville Cast in Final Season of Netflix Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Crown TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

The Crown is getting ready for its fifth season, and an addition to the cast has been made. Lesley Manville will appear as Princess Margaret on the series.

The news was announced on twitter by Netflix. The tweet included a statement by Manville about joining the cast of the series. Check out the tweet below.

The Crown is returning for its fifth and final season in 2021, but fans still have season four to see. That season has a tentative return date for Fall 2020.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Are you excited to see Lesley Manville appear in the final season?


Can’t wait. Casting for this series has been excellent.

July 3, 2020
