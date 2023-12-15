Network: Netflix
Episodes: 60 (hour)
Seasons: Six
TV show dates: November 4, 2016 — December 14, 2023
Series status: Ended
Performers include: Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Eileen Atkins, Jeremy Northam, Victoria Hamilton, Ben Miles, Greg Wise, Jared Harris, John Lithgow, Alex Jennings, Lia Williams, Anton Lesser, Matthew Goode, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Jason Watkins, Marion Bailey, Erin Doherty, Charles Dance, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Stephen Boxer, Emerald Fennell, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonny Lee Miller, Olivia Williams, Claudia Harrison, Natascha McElhone, Marcia Warren, Salim Daw, Khalid Abdalla, Bertie Carvel, Ed McVey, Luther Ford, and Meg Bellamy.
TV show description:
Based on the award-winning play called The Audience, this dramatic TV show revolves around the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II. It focuses on her reign and the events that helped shape the latter half of the 20th century.
Taking place in the coveted world of power and privilege, the story unfolds behind the locked doors in Westminster and Buckingham Palace.
The series begins by focusing on Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) as a 25-year-old newlywed, having married Prince Philip (Matt Smith). She’s faced with the daunting prospect of leading the world’s most famous monarchy while forging a relationship with legendary Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill (John Lithgow).
The British Empire is in decline, the political world is in disarray, and a young woman takes the throne — a new era is dawning. The Queen’s private journey unfolds behind the public facade with daring frankness.
Episode #60 — Sleep, Dearie Sleep
The Queen gives Charles the green light to wed Camilla. Tasked with planning her own funeral ahead of her 80th birthday, she faces an existential crisis.
First aired: December 14, 223.
