Cancelled or Renewed? Status of Cable & Streaming TV Shows (M-R)

There’s no shortage of new TV shows to watch these days but most still end up getting cancelled at some point. Have your favorites been axed, or renewed for another season? We want to help keep you up to date.
Below, you’ll find a partial list of recent/current/upcoming scripted TV shows on cable/satellite channels and streaming services like A&E, Adult Swim, Amazon Studios, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bounce TV, Bravo, Centric, Cinemax, CMT, Comedy Central, Crackle, DC Universe, DirecTV, Discovery Channel, Disney+, E!, EPIX, Esquire Network, Feeln, Freeform (formerly ABC Family), FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies Now, HBO, HBO Max, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, MTV, Netflix, Nick at Nite, Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Ovation, OWN, Paramount Network, Peacock, Pivot, PlayStation Network, Pop TV, Quibi, Reelz, Showtime, Starz, SundanceTV, TV Land, TV One, USA Network, VH1, WE tv, and WGN America.
Here are other cancelled/renewed listings:
Broadcast TV shows: ABC | CBS | The CW | FOX | NBC | PBS
Scripted Cable & Streaming TV shows (listed by title): A-D | E-L | M-R | S-Z
To see a series’ ratings (if available), click the links in the “current season” column.
Note: If you’re not seeing the charts, please try reloading the page. You can also see it here.
TBD = To Be Determined.
Here are other cancelled/renewed listings:
Broadcast TV shows: ABC | CBS | The CW | FOX | NBC | PBS
Scripted Cable & Streaming TV shows (listed by title): A-D | E-L | M-R | S-Z
We do our best to keep these lists up to date but finding information on some of these shows can be tricky. Sometimes, the networks aren’t very forthcoming with their information so, if you see something that we’ve missed, please let us know.
What do you think? Which TV shows on this list are your favorites? Which ones are you hoping will be renewed or cancelled? Do you have favorite cable channels or streaming services?
Just wanted to say disappointed with this season of The Sinner..Too much new star, not enough of Pullman…Hope future of series gets back to previous quality.
Where is the Resident show coming back I hope
It doesn’t say The Powerpuff Girls.
When is the The Oval coming back on ?
Please let us know when Murder, she wrote will air again. We are having withdrawal symptoms as the late nite shows are now Holiday Movies.
Can’t see anything in your listings after “Russian Doll. I tried reloading and still nothing and then I clicked your link that takes you directly to the google docs spreadsheet and still your list ends with “Russian Doll”. Any suggestions?
S through Z maybe?
I hope they renew outsiders it was such an amazing series.
Hope they renew Russian Doll.
Has Pickler & Ben been canceled?
New Warriors is still trying to find a new home, It ain’t cancelled completely yet.
Lol renewed Room 104? Rating dem are horrible!
“To Close to Home” is a Brilliantly written and acted show. Please don,t cancel
This show is one of the best. I have been looking forward and anxiously waiting for season 3 of Too Close To Home!! I love this show. Please don’t cancel. Tyler Perry is Brilliant. Awesome Show