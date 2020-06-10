All on the Line: Fishing Series Return Set on Discovery Channel

All on the Line is coming back to Discovery Channel with brand new episodes. A new trailer has also been released for the fishing series. The series returns next week with brand new episodes.

“It’s late in the Atlantic Bluefin Tuna season. In the iconic fishing town of Gloucester, Massachusetts, many boats are done for the season. But there are two crews still fighting to land monster tuna and keep their family businesses going through the winter. As the weather worsens, the fish get bigger and the stakes get higher. With some of these monster tuna weighing more than 1,000 pounds, it’s the ultimate battle of man versus beast. In an all new Discovery Channel series, ALL ON THE LINE, it’s all hands-on deck as these fishermen risk everything to bring home a monster payday.

Following two fishing boats, the ‘Julia Nicole’ and the ‘Subdivider,’ ALL ON THE LINE spotlights the special dynamic between these two groups and their unique ability to band together in an industry that otherwise demands fierce, sometimes cutthroat, competition. And while both crews of families acknowledge the risk, they’re ready to risk it all to bring home a fortune.

ALL ON THE LINE continues Tuesday, June 16 at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel with a special two-hour episode. In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can watch ALL ON THE LINE by downloading the Discovery GO app.