DC Daily: News Show Cancelled by DC Universe Streaming Service

DC Daily is ending its time on DC Universe. The streaming service has announced the cancellation of the series which premiered in 2018. The series will end with 400+ episodes early next month.

The people that host the series did not respond to the cancellation, but DC Universe did release a statement about the series ending. The outlet said the following, per Collider:

“After more than 400 episodes, DC Daily will air its final broadcast on Friday, July 3. This year has brought more challenges than the show could overcome. We thank all the fans and talent and hosts for bringing this show to life. It’s been a fun ride.”

A reason for the cancellation was not given, but it is likely due to the production complications caused by Covid-19.

