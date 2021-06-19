Vulture Watch

Are the Titans still fighting the good fight? Has the Titans TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on DC Universe? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Titans season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the DC Universe paid subscription platform, Titans stars Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, April Bowlby, Bruno Bichir, Lindsey Gort, Minka Kelly, Seamus Deaver, and Alan Ritchson. Based on the DC Comics characters, the live-action superhero drama centers on the former Robin, Dick Grayson (Thwaites); Rachel Roth aka Raven (Croft); Koriand’r aka Starfire (Diop); and Garfield Logan aka Beast Boy (Potter). As these heroes band together to form the Titans and fight off a powerful enemy, they also wind up working like a surrogate family.



Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether DC Universe will cancel or renew Titans for season three. Since this is still a new streaming service, I think it is more likely that the show will be renewed than cancelled. Since that is just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Titans cancellation and renewal alerts.

11/11/19 update: DC Universe has renewed the Titans series for a third season.



Titans Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Titans TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if DC Universe had cancelled this TV series, instead?