Titans: Season Three; HBO Max Teases DC Superhero Series’ Return (Watch)

Titans is headed to HBO Max for its third season, and the streaming service has now released a trailer teasing the return of the DC superhero series in August. Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, April Bowlby, Bruno Bichir, Lindsey Gort, Minka Kelly, Seamus Deaver, and Alan Ritchson star in the series which follows the adventures of the younger generation of DC superheroes.

HBO Max revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

HBO Max has released a first look teaser for season three of the popular superhero series TITANS, which premieres on THURSDAY, AUGUST 12. TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats. The first three episodes of season three will premiere on Thursday, August 12 with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through October 21. The series stars Brenton Thwaites as “Dick Grayson” aka “Nightwing,” Anna Diop as “Kory Anders” aka “Starfire,” Teagan Croft as “Rachel Roth” aka “Raven,” Ryan Potter as “Gar Logan” aka “Beast Boy,” Conor Leslie as “Donna Troy” aka “Wonder Girl,” Curran Walters as “Jason Todd” aka “Red Hood,” Joshua Orpin as “Conner Kent” aka “Superboy,” with Alan Ritchson as “Hank Hall” aka “Hawk,” Minka Kelly as “Dawn Granger” aka “Dove,” Damaris Lewis as “Blackfire,” Savannah Welch as “Barbara Gordon” and Vincent Kartheiser as “Dr. Jonathan Crane.” Jay Lycurgo also joins the cast this season recurring as “Tim Drake.”

