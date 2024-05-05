The Better Sister: Prime Video Greenlights Series Based on Alafair Burke Novel, Starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks

The Better Sister is headed to Prime Video. Inspired by the novel by Alafair Burke, the series will star Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks. Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado are set as showrunners for the new drama.

The thriller will follow what happens when two estranged sisters are brought back together after a murder. Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, ahead of their inaugural Upfronts presentation on May 14, Prime Video announced it has ordered The Better Sister to series from Tomorrow Studios. The series stars Emmy award-nominated Jessica Biel (The Sinner, Candy) and Emmy award-nominated Elizabeth Banks (Call Jane, Pitch Perfect), who will also serve as executive producers. Olivia Milch (Ocean’s 8) and Regina Corrado (Mayor of Kingstown) will serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, with Craig Gillespie (Pam & Tommy) as director and executive producer. The series is a co-production between Tomorrow Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Better Sister is an electric thriller, based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, who will also be consulting on the series, about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe (Biel) moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Banks) hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets.

“Beyond being an enticing thriller full of twists and turns, The Better Sister is a gripping story about family feuds and forgiveness,” says Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “The brilliant duo of Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks are sure to bring these characters to life in the most authentic way alongside Olivia, Regina, Craig, and the talented team at Tomorrow Studios. The series is in the best hands to bring Alafair Burke’s original IP to life for our global Prime Video customers.”

“We are ecstatic to be adapting Alafair Burke’s captivating novel into a television series with Prime Video; this has been a true labor of love for the entire team at Tomorrow Studios,” said Marty Adelstein, Tomorrow Studios Founder/CEO, and Becky Clements, President/Partner. “The intricacies of sisterhood at every age are a dynamic we are all excited to explore inside of a taut thriller. It is a privilege to be working with showrunners as talented as Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado on the first project in our new venture with incomparable director and EP Craig Gillespie. We all feel so lucky to have landed Jessica and Elizabeth as our starring sisters and collaborators – a tour de force matchup in this propulsive new series.”

“I’m excited to be re-teaming with Tomorrow Studios on this taut psychological thriller,” said Craig Gillespie, director and executive producer. “When I read Olivia and Regina’s propulsive scripts, I knew I wanted to be a part of it, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with these two world class actresses for the first time. Watching them as rivaling sisters is going to be a blast.”

“We are so grateful to Tomorrow Studios for supporting us as we’ve explored the world of this family,” said Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado, executive producers and showrunners. “Craig Gillespie, who tells vital and bold stories of people willing to go to extremes, brought the perfect vision for the series. And we couldn’t feel luckier to have Jessica and Elizabeth, who have awed us with their rich and layered work, as partners bringing these sisters and their secrets to life.”