Lazarus: Prime Video Orders Mystery Thriller Series Starring Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, and Alexandra Roach

Lazarus (working title) is headed to Prime Video. The new mystery thriller stars Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, and Alexandra Roach. The series follows a man who returns home after his father’s death and starts having things happen to him that he cannot explain.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced that it has ordered psychological mystery thriller Lazarus (working title) as a limited series. Based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst. Lazarus follows a man who returns home after his father’s suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago. The series is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six), who serves as executive producer, has been cast as Laz, a well-respected forensic psychologist who has spent his whole life running from the pain of his past. It is only now when he returns home that he is forced to finally face up to it.

Bill Nighy (Living) has been cast as Doctor Lazarus (Dr L). Psychologist and father to Laz, Jenna and Sutton. A beloved figure within his community, he shares his son’s charm, dry humor, and charisma. In death, he wants his son to understand that they are more similar than Laz thinks.

Alexandra Roach (Killing Eve) has been cast as Jenna Lazarus. Since her sister’s murder Jenna has buried herself in a world of spiritual practice but now when her brother returns home and starts experiencing unexplained phenomena, she is forced to confront secrets from her own past.

“We were instantly drawn to Lazarus, from the brilliant minds of Harlan and Danny, fitting perfectly into our Pan-English strategy. I am confident that our global Prime Video customers will embrace it too,” said Rola Bauer, head of Pan-English scripted SVOD TV, Amazon MGM Studios. “Combining Director Wayne Yip’s vision with Sam, Bill, and Alexandra’s amazing talent, along with Nicola, Richard, and Quay Street as our award-winning production team, is a dream scenario.”

“Lazarus is a gripping series that captures your attention from the very beginning,” said Heather Curtis, current series executive Pan-English scripted SVOD TV, Amazon MGM Studios. “We’re thrilled to unite with Harlan, Danny, Quay Street, and the all-star cast of Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, and Alexandra Roach to tell this compelling story for our global Prime Video customers.”

“Do I have to say more than the names Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, and Alexandra Roach to express my excitement about this limited series? Lazarus is a story of loss, redemption — and the eternal bond between a parent and a child, even after death,” said Harlan Coben, writer and executive producer. “It is never anything less than a thrill to team up again with Danny Brocklehurst and Quay Street Productions.”

“Lazarus is a psychological thriller with an emotional spine. It’s about fathers and sons, love and loss. We have attempted to bring our trademark wit and warmth as well as twists galore,” said Danny Brocklehurst, writer and executive producer. “This is the first collaboration the team at Quay Street, Harlan and myself have done with Amazon and we are delighted to be partnering with them.”

“Harlan and Danny have created another wonderfully compelling story but this time with an eerie twist,” said Richard Fee and Nicola Shindler, executive producers for Quay Street Productions. “Lazarushas all the ingredients of a propulsive mystery thriller with an extra dose of atmosphere and psychological horror that makes it particularly gripping.”

Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Stay Close) are set to serve as writers and executive producers, alongside BAFTA-winner Nicola Shindler (Nolly, It’s A Sin) and Richard Fee (Fool Me Once, The Stranger) for Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios. Wayne Che Yip (Rings of Power, Utopia) will be directing episodes one and two and will also serve as executive producer. Matt Strevens (Doctor Who, Capital) will produce. Series produced by Quay Street Productions and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Final Twist Productions.”