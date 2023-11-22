The Horror of Dolores Roach, Harlan Coben’s Shelter, With Love: Prime Video Series Cancelled

The axe has fallen on three scripted shows from Prime Video ahead of the holiday. The streaming service has canceled The Horror of Dolores Roach, Harlen Coben’s Shelter, and With Love, per Deadline.

The Horror of Dolores Roach and Harlen Coben’s Shelter aired one season on Prime Video earlier this year. With Love has aired two seasons.

Starring Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman, The Horror of Dolores Roach follows a woman as she tries to rebuild her life after her release from prison.

As for With Love, the series followed the Diaz siblings as they struggle with their love lives. Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriguez III, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, and Benito Martinez starred in the dramedy.

Shelter is based on the trilogy of novels by Harlen Coben. It starred Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, and Sage Linder. Season one was based on the first novel in the trilogy, and it followed a teenager (Michael) as he dealt with the many changes in his life.

What do you think? Did you watch these shows on Prime Video? Did you want to see them return with more seasons?