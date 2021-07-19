Modern Love: Season Two Trailer Released for Amazon Prime Video Series

Modern Love will premiere its second season on Amazon Prime Video next month. The eight-episode second season will land on the streaming service in its entirety on Friday, August 13th.

Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoë Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, and Lulu Wilson star in the anthology series which is based on the stories found in The New York Times column of the same name.

Amazon revealed more about the return of Modern Love in a press release.

“Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer today for the highly anticipated second season of Amazon Original anthology series Modern Love. In this season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex’s ex. A one night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality. The eight-part second season of the popular series Modern Love brings to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations. Each episode showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events from the beloved New York Times column of the same name.”

Check out the trailer for Modern Love season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Modern Love to Amazon? Do you plan to watch season two?