Fantasy Island: FOX Series to Host Melrose Place Mini-Reunion

Fantasy Island is premiering on FOX next month, and it will bring three stars from Melrose Place together again on screen. Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett, and Daphne Zuniga are going to appear on an episode of the revival series as a trio of friends who visit the island together.

Roselyn Sanchez, Kiara Barnes, and John Gabriel Rodriquez star in the series which reimagines the classic series with a new Roarke in charge of the island.

FOX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“This August, FOX travels to FANTASY ISLAND, with an all-new version of the classic show. A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. Serving as steward of this mysterious island is ELENA ROARKE (Roselyn Sanchez, Devious Maids, Grand Hotel), a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed. Assisting Elena is RUBY AKUDA (Kiara Barnes, The Bold and the Beautiful), a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and pilot JAVIER (John Gabriel Rodriquez, Miranda’s Rights, Rosewood), who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades. The all-new version of the classic show from Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios and FOX Entertainment will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Production is currently underway on location in Puerto Rico.”

Before the premiere of Fantasy Island, FOX plans to air a behind-the-scenes special taking fans into the making of the series. The special will air on Sunday, August 8.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Fantasy Island on FOX next month?