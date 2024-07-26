Scare Tactics: Jordan Peele Reboots Comedy-Horror Hidden-Camera Series for USA Network

Scare Tactics is returning to the small screen. USA Network has ordered a reboot of the comedy-horror hidden camera series from Jordan Peele. Episodes will arrive on the cable channel this fall. The original series aired for five seasons on Syfy, between 2003 and 2013.

The series will see unwitting participants set up in twisted scenarios by their friends and family. USA Network revealed more about the reboot in a press release.

USA Network has greenlit the comedy-horror series, “Scare Tactics,” an audacious reimagining of the popular prank series. The series will premiere this fall.

From Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, “Scare Tactics” will turn unsuspecting individuals into the main characters of their very own horror movies. This heart-pounding show offers a cinematic approach to the hidden camera concept. Set up by their friends and family, these unwitting participants are put in hilariously twisted scenarios with fully immersive stories that blur the lines of reality, horror and comedy. As they navigate one unreal decision after another, audiences will laugh, jump and be left breathless for more.

“As one of the most visionary creators of the day, there is nothing Jordan Peele can’t do. We’re honored to be making our first unscripted series together,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “This brilliant reimagining of the classic ‘Scare Tactics’ has it all – laughs, jump scares and outrageous moments. In the hands of Jordan and Monkeypaw, you never know what’s coming next!”

“We’re so grateful at Monkeypaw to help reimagine one of our all-time favorite hidden-camera shows. Working with showrunner Elan Gale, one of the most creative and mischievous minds in unscripted television, and Scott Hallock, the brilliant creator of the original ‘Scare Tactics,’ has been an absolute blast,” said Win Rosenfeld, President of Monkeypaw Productions. “It’s cathartic and hilarious to watch people get a little scared, and the scenarios we cooked up for this season are really wild. We can’t wait to share a little light-hearted schadenfreude with audiences soon.”

“What do you get when you combine Jordan Peele, hidden cameras, unsuspecting people and horror-movie scenarios? You’re about to find out!” said Toby Gorman, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “Working with Monkeypaw Productions, NBCU and USA Network to bring one of the most creatively scary and hilarious projects to life has been a phenomenal experience. We can’t wait for audiences to join in the fun of our first unscripted project with Jordan as it perfectly blends horror, humor and reality.”

“Reimagining ‘Scare Tactics’ with Jordan, Monkeypaw and UTAS has been a dream come true,” said executive producer Scott Hallock. “Fans have been asking us to bring ‘Scare Tactics’ back for years, and working with this team was an amazing opportunity. There’s no one better at horror and comedy than Jordan and Monkeypaw.”

“Scare Tactics” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Monkeypaw Productions and WMTI Productions, Inc. Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Jamal Watson executive produce for Monkeypaw Productions. Scott Hallock executive produces for WMTI Productions, Inc. Elan Gale serves as executive producer and showrunner. The “Scare Tactics” format is owned by WMTI Productions, Inc.