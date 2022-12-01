The Big D: USA Network Picks Up Cancelled TBS Dating Series

The Big D has found a new home. USA Network has picked up the dating series which was cancelled by TBS just weeks ahead of its premiere, per Deadline. All 10 episodes had already been produced at the time of its cancellation.

A dating competition series, The Big D is hosted by spouses JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers of The Bachelorette. Over the course of several weeks, 10 recently divorced couples move into a tropical villa in Costa Rica to re-learn how to date while looking for love with the other contestants in the house. The group takes part in revealing relationship EX-ercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating. In each episode, one person who isn’t relationship material will be eliminated for the competiton. Jealous exes may try to send their rival home or perhaps even defend their exes’ honor. Hosts Fletcher and Rodgers are no strangers to courting in-front-of a camera and help the divorcees get back into the dating game.

The following was revealed about the series return:

It’s understood that the producers were handed the rights back to the show so they could shop it elsewhere and have worked out a deal where Warner Bros. Discovery can share in the ancillary rights, particularly around international formats. It’s understood that a number of global broadcasters were eyeing local remakes of the show. While it’s somewhat of a surprise that the series has landed a solid home, it should be noted that Corie Henson, who ran unscripted across the Turner channels TNT, TBS and truTV, left shortly after that decision and took up a new role running unscripted across NBC and Peacock.

A premiere date for The Big D will be announced later.

