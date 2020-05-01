Dare Me: Cancelled, No Season Two for USA Network Series

The high school drama won’t continue on the Dare Me TV show. USA Network has revealed that the series has been cancelled so there won’t be a second season.

The drama series explores the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading in Sutton Grove, a small Midwestern town. The cast includes Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly, Paul Fitzgerald, Zach Roerig, Rob Heaps, and Alison Thornton, with Chris Zylka, Taveeta Szymanowicz, Tammy Blanchard, Antonio J. Bell, and Amanda Brugel in recurring roles.

The first season of Dare Me averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 402,000 viewers, making it one of the lowest-rated scripted shows on USA Network.

The cancellation comes as the cable channel moves toward producing unscripted programming and scripted limited series events. Queen of the South has been renewed for a fifth season while the fates of Briarpatch, The Purge, The Sinner, and Treadstone. The second season of Dirty John debuts on June 2nd. The first season aired on Lifetime.

