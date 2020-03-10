Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Briarpatch: Season Two? Has the USA Network Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

Briarpatch TV show on USA Network: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Scott McDermott/USA Network)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Briarpatch TV show on USA NetworkDo viewers like anthology series? Has the Briarpatch TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on USA Network? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Briarpatch, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the USA Network cable channel, the first season of the Briarpatch anthology TV show stars Rosario Dawson, Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, Edi Gathegi, Kim Dickens, Alan Cumming, and Ed Asner. The first season follows Allegra “Pick” Dill (Dawson), a tenacious and highly-skilled investigator who works for a young and ambitious Senator in Washington, DC. Allegra returns to her hometown of San Bonifacio, Texas after her younger sister Felicity is murdered in a car bombing. What begins as a search for her sister’s killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring Allegra’s corrupt hometown to its knees.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Briarpatch averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 505,000 viewers. Find out how Briarpatch stacks up against other USA Network TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 11, 2020, Briarpatch has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will USA Network cancel or renew Briarpatch for season two? Given that USA Network doesn’t have many existing scripted series, I’m thinking, for now, that the ratings will be good enough for this show to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Briarpatch cancellation or renewal news.
 

Briarpatch Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope the Briarpatch TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if USA Network cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.