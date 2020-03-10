Vulture Watch

Do viewers like anthology series? Has the Briarpatch TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on USA Network? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Briarpatch, season two.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the USA Network cable channel, the first season of the Briarpatch anthology TV show stars Rosario Dawson, Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, Edi Gathegi, Kim Dickens, Alan Cumming, and Ed Asner. The first season follows Allegra “Pick” Dill (Dawson), a tenacious and highly-skilled investigator who works for a young and ambitious Senator in Washington, DC. Allegra returns to her hometown of San Bonifacio, Texas after her younger sister Felicity is murdered in a car bombing. What begins as a search for her sister’s killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring Allegra’s corrupt hometown to its knees.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Briarpatch averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 505,000 viewers. Find out how Briarpatch stacks up against other USA Network TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, Briarpatch has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will USA Network cancel or renew Briarpatch for season two? Given that USA Network doesn’t have many existing scripted series, I’m thinking, for now, that the ratings will be good enough for this show to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Briarpatch cancellation or renewal news.



