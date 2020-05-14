Vulture Watch

Has another big series been Bourne? Has the Treadstone TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on USA Network? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Treadstone, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the USA Network television channel, the Treadstone TV show stars Jeremy Irvine, Brian J. Smith, Omar Metwally, Tracy Ifeachor, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle, and Michelle Forbes, with Patrick Fugit, Michael Gaston, Shruti Haasan, and Tess Haubrich in recurring roles. Created by Tim Kring and connected to the Bourne film franchise, the show explores both the origin of the CIA black ops program — Operation: Treadstone — and its present-day actions. Treadstone uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. Sleeper agents across the globe — from D.C. to Berlin to Paris and beyond — as they are mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.

Characters include Doug McKenna (Smith), an all-American oil-rig worker; SoYun Pak (Han), a piano instructor, wife, and mother in North Korea; John Randolph Bentley (Irvine), a spy dispatched by the CIA to eliminate a key target; Matt Edwards (Metwally), a CIA operative who has experience hunting down rogue assets; Tara Coleman (Ifeachor), an investigative journalist; Petra (Scharnitzky), a no-nonsense Russian patriot; Ellen Becker (Forbes), a savvy CIA veteran trying to balance the demands of work and family; and a Russian KGB agent (Emilia Schüle) who will stop at nothing to promote the agenda of her motherland.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Treadstone averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 502,000 viewers. Find out how Treadstone stacks up against other USA Network TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 14, 2020, Treadstone has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will USA Network cancel or renew Treadstone for season two? The ratings aren’t great but my sense is that this was a relatively inexpensive series (for an action drama) to produce so I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Treadstone cancellation or renewal news.

5/14 update: Treadstone has been cancelled.



What do you think? Were you hoping that the Treadstone TV show would be renewed for a second season? How do you feel that USA Network cancelled this TV series, instead?