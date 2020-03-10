Vulture Watch

Airing on the USA Network cable channel, Dare Me is based on a novel by Megan Abbott and it stars Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly, Paul Fitzgerald, Zach Roerig, Rob Heaps, and Alison Thornton, with Chris Zylka, Taveeta Szymanowicz, Tammy Blanchard, Antonio J. Bell, and Amanda Brugel in recurring roles. The series explores the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading in Sutton Grove, a small Midwestern town. It follows the fraught relationship between best friends Addy Hanlon (Guardiola) and Beth Cassidy (Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Dare Me averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 402,000 viewers. Find out how Dare Me stacks up against other USA Network TV shows.



As of March 10, 2020, Dare Me has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season.

Will USA Network cancel or renew Dare Me for season two? Netflix co-produces the show so they have first-run rights outside of the United States. That deal likely makes the show much less expensive for USA Network. So, right now, despite a big drop in the ratings, I suspect that the show will be renewed for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dare Me cancellation or renewal news.



