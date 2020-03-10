Menu

Dare Me: Season Two? Has the USA Network Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

Dare Me TV show on USA Network: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Dare Me TV show on USA NetworkIs this series something to cheer about? Has the Dare Me TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on USA Network? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Dare Me, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the USA Network cable channel, Dare Me is based on a novel by Megan Abbott and it stars Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly, Paul Fitzgerald, Zach Roerig, Rob Heaps, and Alison Thornton, with Chris Zylka, Taveeta Szymanowicz, Tammy Blanchard, Antonio J. Bell, and Amanda Brugel in recurring roles. The series explores the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading in Sutton Grove, a small Midwestern town. It follows the fraught relationship between best friends Addy Hanlon (Guardiola) and Beth Cassidy (Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Dare Me averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 402,000 viewers. Find out how Dare Me stacks up against other USA Network TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 10, 2020, Dare Me has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will USA Network cancel or renew Dare Me for season two? Netflix co-produces the show so they have first-run rights outside of the United States. That deal likely makes the show much less expensive for USA Network. So, right now, despite a big drop in the ratings, I suspect that the show will be renewed for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dare Me cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Dare Me TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if USA Network cancelled this TV series, instead?



Tammy B
Reader
Tammy B

Please renew excellent show been hooked since day one must have season 2 soon

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 9, 2020 4:46 pm
Teresa Romano
Reader
Teresa Romano

RENEW PLEASE

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 8, 2020 11:15 pm
Kenny Klemensits
Reader
Kenny Klemensits

Renew!!! I watched since day 1 and was hooked! So many unanswered questions that could make season 2 more of a suspense!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 8, 2020 11:09 pm
Ashley Silverman
Reader
Ashley Silverman

I say RENEW Dare Me! I absolutely LOVE this show! Please renew! I vote Season 2!✨

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 2:50 pm
Zoey
Reader
Zoey

Dey shld pls renew it Abeg! Dey shld not even try to cancel it Biko

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 2:01 pm
Coraissalee Porter
Reader
Coraissalee Porter

Please renew the new show Dare Me. I love this show and I know alot of other people do also. Facebook and Instagram are blowing up and there are more and more followers everyday. Please give it a chance. Don’t break the heart of the ones already hooked on it. Please make season 2…and 3…and etc. Thank you.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2020 11:46 pm
