Dare Me: Season One Ratings

Based on a 2002 novel by Megan Abbott, Dare Me has had a long journey to the small screen. Has it been worth the wait? Will it draw big ratings for USA Network? Will the Dare Me TV show be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Stay tuned.

A dramatic TV series, Dare Me stars Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly, Paul Fitzgerald, Zach Roerig, Rob Heaps, and Alison Thornton, with Chris Zylka, Taveeta Szymanowicz, Tammy Blanchard, Antonio J. Bell, and Amanda Brugel in recurring roles. The series explores the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading in Sutton Grove, a small Midwestern town. It follows the fraught relationship between best friends Addy Hanlon (Guardiola) and Beth Cassidy (Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.

