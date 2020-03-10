Menu

Dare Me: Season One Ratings

Dare Me TV show on USA Network: season 1 ratings

Based on a 2002 novel by Megan Abbott, Dare Me has had a long journey to the small screen. Has it been worth the wait? Will it draw big ratings for USA Network? Will the Dare Me TV show be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Stay tuned.

A dramatic TV series, Dare Me stars Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly, Paul Fitzgerald, Zach Roerig, Rob Heaps, and Alison Thornton, with Chris Zylka, Taveeta Szymanowicz, Tammy Blanchard, Antonio J. Bell, and Amanda Brugel in recurring roles. The series explores the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading in Sutton Grove, a small Midwestern town. It follows the fraught relationship between best friends Addy Hanlon (Guardiola) and Beth Cassidy (Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

What do you think? Do you like the Dare Me TV series on USA Network? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?



Mikkie
Reader
Mikkie

I can’t get enough of Dare Me!! Please keep this show going, I look forward to seeing the plot and twist of the show!!

March 10, 2020 3:26 pm
Sarah
Reader
Sarah

Please I’m begging Renew dare me !! It’s an incredible show, I’m seriously addicted to this show the cast is everything ! Please , please renew this show.

March 10, 2020 2:10 pm
Isabel V
Reader
Isabel V

Please keep Dare Me going! It’s awesome!

March 10, 2020 11:30 am
Coraissa Porter
Reader
Coraissa Porter

Dare Me is amazing. Please keep it on air as long as you can. Love Beth! Thank you for this amazing show. Please keep it going.

February 12, 2020 3:26 am
Kimberly Couture
Reader
Kimberly Couture

YES PLEASE RENEW FOR A SECOND, THIRD AND 100TH SEASON! DARE ME IS AN INCREDIBLE SHOW! MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE! LOVE!!!

March 9, 2020 1:30 am
