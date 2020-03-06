The Sinner: Season Three Ratings

There was a big drop in the ratings in season two of The Sinner but the show remained one of the highest-rated shows on USA Network. Will the numbers rebound in season three? Will The Sinner be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.
A mystery crime drama, The Sinner stars Bill Pullman, Matt Bomer, Chris Messina, Jessica Hecht, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Eddie Martinez. The third season follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester in upstate New York. Jamie Burns (Bomer) is an expectant father who turns to Ambrose for his help. While investigating, Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into what turns out to be one of the most dangerous and disturbing cases of his career.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.
For comparisons: Season two of The Sinner on USA Network averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.10 million viewers.
Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.
What do you think? Do you like the The Sinner TV series on USA Network? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?
Watched part 5 season 3 tonite on channel 242 USAHD Direct tv? The show so GOOD AWESOME INTERESTING TO SAY THE LEAST! But the commercials tnite compared to other episodes a bit much? Or was it just me ? I wanted to see more! It is interesting the control that Nick had over Jamie or did he ? They are both really the same. Just warped minds. Really two peas in a pod! Very wicked men! Out of control.
We thought season 2 of Sinner was terrible…season 3 is intriguing but I wonder where it will go as it is strange
Chris Messina, Matt Bomer and Bill Pullman, we’re in for the Season. We loved Season 1 but somehow didn’t watch the second?!
I turned it off after watching half of season three episode one. As a defense attorney, it is Not logical any police department would investigate the death of a person after a horrendous accident such as they were involved in.He had no seatbelt on.They were traveling at 80 miles an hour and he went through the windshield. Case closed file your report and let’s go home.Because the series is based on what I think is ridiculous beginning I will not watch season three
I’m not sure if you noticed that it is a drama not real! So they kind of do it however to make it different & unusual to hold the interest of people that like this type shows like me! I Totally Love this show. It’s a couple of sickos that are evil The Detective picks up on that and doesnt go by the book because he cld see it from the 1st time he spoke with Jamie he cld just tell ! He was off ! He also knows frm experience that something really bad is about to happen again… Read more »