The Sinner: Season Three Ratings

There was a big drop in the ratings in season two of The Sinner but the show remained one of the highest-rated shows on USA Network. Will the numbers rebound in season three? Will The Sinner be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A mystery crime drama, The Sinner stars Bill Pullman, Matt Bomer, Chris Messina, Jessica Hecht, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Eddie Martinez. The third season follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester in upstate New York. Jamie Burns (Bomer) is an expectant father who turns to Ambrose for his help. While investigating, Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into what turns out to be one of the most dangerous and disturbing cases of his career.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of The Sinner on USA Network averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.10 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



