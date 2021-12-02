Network: USA Network.
Episodes: Four (hour).
Seasons: 32.
TV show dates: August 2, 2017 — December 1, 2021.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel, Christopher Abbott, Dohn Norwood, Abby Miller, Carrie Coon, Natalie Paul, Hannah Gross, Elisha Henig, Tracy Letts, Jessica Hecht, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Eddie Martinez, Chris Messina, Matt Bomer, Alice Kremelberg, Michael Mosley, Frances Fisher, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong, and Neal Huff.
TV show description:
A crime drama based on the Petra Hammesfahr novel, the first season of The Sinner TV show centers on Cora Tannetti (Biel). When overwhelmed by an incomprehensible burst of rage, this young wife and mother commits an astonishingly violent act, which even she cannot understand.
After his wife stabs someone on the beach, Mason (Abbott) must confront the unspoken aspects of their relationship. Meanwhile, their town is upset by the crime and ensuing police investigation.
Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) is a tenacious, understanding cop. As he grows more involved in this disturbing case, he becomes absorbed by it and intrigued by Cora. He is certain the plain facts of the case aren’t the entire story and resolves to investigate her entire life.
Later seasons focus on Detective Ambrose solving new cases.
Series Finale:
Episode #32 — Part VIII
Ambrose exposes the secret that threw Percy’s life off course, setting off widespread consequences.
First aired: December 1, 2021.
One of the best shows on in a very very long time and yes part of it was because it included Bill Pullman who I’ve watched for 30 years I’ve seen his movies so times oodles of them I love the twists and turns in the center just like in his movie malice Excellent keeps you awake and on the edge of your seat
Sinner is a great show! You’re pulled into the mystery from day one and can’t get enough!!!
In season 3 episode 1 when nick climbed out of the car wreck in the background was that a reflection of a person or light or a ghostly spirit?
This is a GREAT show. It is very entertaining and the twists and turns are unexpected. Job well done!!
definitely bring it back Good show! love Jessica Biel.
bring it back, love it.
The show Sinner is awesome. It is addicting, Jessica Biel is great as is Bill Pullman.
Where is it USA???
I’m just now watching it. I absolutely LOVE it!!!! Good job Jessica Biel!!
This was a great vehicle for Bill Pullman. Jessica Biel was outstanding. Bring it back by all means.
Please renew. Watched all episodes in one day!!!
Really great show. Don’t cancel please.
Do not renew very boring and to dragged out, and wasted acting.
Yes it was a very good thriller so yes another series should be made – perhaps Bill Pullman could have a bit of romance in it too