

Network: USA Network.

Episodes: Four (hour).

Seasons: 32.

TV show dates: August 2, 2017 — December 1, 2021.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel, Christopher Abbott, Dohn Norwood, Abby Miller, Carrie Coon, Natalie Paul, Hannah Gross, Elisha Henig, Tracy Letts, Jessica Hecht, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Eddie Martinez, Chris Messina, Matt Bomer, Alice Kremelberg, Michael Mosley, Frances Fisher, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong, and Neal Huff.

TV show description:

A crime drama based on the Petra Hammesfahr novel, the first season of The Sinner TV show centers on Cora Tannetti (Biel). When overwhelmed by an incomprehensible burst of rage, this young wife and mother commits an astonishingly violent act, which even she cannot understand.



After his wife stabs someone on the beach, Mason (Abbott) must confront the unspoken aspects of their relationship. Meanwhile, their town is upset by the crime and ensuing police investigation.

Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) is a tenacious, understanding cop. As he grows more involved in this disturbing case, he becomes absorbed by it and intrigued by Cora. He is certain the plain facts of the case aren’t the entire story and resolves to investigate her entire life.

Later seasons focus on Detective Ambrose solving new cases.

Series Finale:

Episode #32 — Part VIII

Ambrose exposes the secret that threw Percy’s life off course, setting off widespread consequences.

First aired: December 1, 2021.

