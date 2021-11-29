The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season Nine Viewer Votes

Can contestants outdo previous winners in the ninth season of The Great Christmas Light Fight TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Great Christmas Light Fight is cancelled or renewed for season 10. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth season episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight here.

An ABC holiday competition series, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people (albeit ones with an abundance of holiday cheer). Over the course of six episodes (shot in 2020), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In the end, the winners are awarded the coveted Light Fight trophy and $50,000 in cash.





What do you think? Which season nine episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that The Great Christmas Light Fight has been renewed for a 10th season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.