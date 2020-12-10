The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season Eight Ratings

It’s nearing the end of another year and, like clockwork, ABC has launched a new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight. Though it’s a seasonal staple, the ratings have never been very good. Will The Great Christmas Light Fight be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people (albeit ones with an abundance of holiday cheer). Over the course of six episodes (shot in 2019), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In the end, the winners are awarded a cash prize and the coveted “Light Fight” trophy.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

12/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season seven of The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC averaged a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.63 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like The Great Christmas Light Fight TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a ninth season?