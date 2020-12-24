Vulture Watch

What does life have in store for Callie and Mariana? Has the Good Trouble TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Good Trouble, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Freeform family drama, Good Trouble stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, and Josh Pence. The story centers on Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) from The Fosters series as the sisters spread their wings and establish themselves as young adults in Los Angeles, living in Downtown’s fashionable residence, The Coterie. In the second season, as they fight for equality and learn how to stand up for their values, they must also deal with all the challenges of young adulthood, including breakups.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Good Trouble averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 246,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 36% and 30%, respectively. Learn how Good Trouble stacks up against the other Freeform TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew Good Trouble for season three? The ratings have been mediocre but, at least for now, I think it will be renewed. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Good Trouble cancellation or renewal alerts.

1/17/20 update: Freeform has renewed the Good Trouble TV show for a third season.



