Network: Freeform.

Episodes: TBD (hour).

Seasons: Five.

TV show dates: January 8, 2018 — TBD.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Roger Bart, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence, Beau Mirchoff, Bryan Craig, Priscilla Quintana, and Booboo Stewart.

TV show description:

A spin-off of The Fosters from Joanna Johnson and Bradley Bredeweg, the Good Trouble TV show centers on Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez), from the original series. The young women decide to spread their wings and establish themselves as young adults in Los Angeles.

While Mariana pursues her career in the tech world, which favors men, Callie takes a position as a clerk for Judge Wison (Bart), a federal court judge. Once they move to The Coterie in Downtown LA, the women realize that making it involves more challenges than they had imagined. Now they’re on their own and dealing with new friends, neighbors, and love interests, but at least these sisters have each other to lean on.

