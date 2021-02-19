Vulture Watch

How long will Callie and Mariana’s LA adventure continue? Has the Good Trouble TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Good Trouble, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, Good Trouble stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, and Beau Mirchoff. The story centers on Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) from The Fosters series as the sisters spread their wings and establish themselves as young adults in Los Angeles. Season three picks up as Callie moves back into the Coterie, Mariana feels torn between Raj (Dhruv Udayh) and Evan (TJ Linnard), Malika (Adele) prepares for her hearing after breaking Judge Wilson’s (Roger Bart) restraining order, Davia (Hunton) and Dennis (Pence) explore the future of their relationship, Gael (Martinez) looks to get back to his true passion, Alice (Cola) takes her comedy to the next level, and Jamie (Mirchoff) wonders if he can ever forgive Callie for betraying him.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Good Trouble averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 172,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 30% in viewership. Find out how Good Trouble stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 20, 2021, Good Trouble has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew Good Trouble for season four? The show has been a middle-of-the-road performer for the channel so, I think it will likely be renewed but, I also wouldn’t be overly surprised if it were cancelled either. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Good Trouble cancellation or renewal news.



