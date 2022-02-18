So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17; FOX Competition Series Finally Returning

Break out your dancing shoes. The So You Think You Can Dance TV show is finally going to return for its 17th season on FOX. The series last aired in the summer of 2019.

A dance competition reality TV series hosted by Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance pits dancers against one another, in a bid to become “America’s Favorite Dancer.” In season 16, judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy were joined by Laurieann Gibson (Lady Gaga’s choreographer) and SYTYCD veteran Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. Together, the judges assess the dancers’ ability in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking, and more. The chosen dancers then work with choreographers and compete. Each week, contestants are eliminated until a winner is selected in the season finale.

The show was renewed back in February 2020 and work on season 17 was underway when COVID-19 hit. Plans for a Summer 2020 airing were cancelled and, as time passed, the series’ future looked to be in question. The show is now back on track according to Lythgoe.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is coming back to @DANCEonFOX I’m so happy. #DanceToTheBeatOfYourDreams #CueMusic — Nigel Lythgoe OBE (@dizzyfeet) February 17, 2022

Applications for season 17 of SYTYCD are now being accepted. Non-U.S. resident applicants are required to have an Employment Authorization Card valid through at least the end of March 2023 so it seems safe to say that SYTYCD will return this summer. Additional details will be released in the future.

What do you think? Have you been missing the So You Think You Can Dance TV show? Are you glad to hear that it’s returning to FOX?

