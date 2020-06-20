Vulture Watch

A FOX dance competition reality TV series, hosted by Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance pits dancers against one another, in a bid to become “America’s Favorite Dancer.” In season 16, returning judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy are joined by Laurieann Gibson (Lady Gaga’s choreographer) and SYTYCD veteran Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. Together, the judges assess the dancers’ ability in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking, and more. The chosen dancers then work with choreographers and compete. Each week, contestants are eliminated until a winner is selected in the season finale.



Season 16 Ratings

The 16th season of So You Think You Can Dance on FOX averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.07 million viewers. Compared to season 15, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership. Find out how So You Think You Can Dance stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.



Will FOX cancel or renew So You Think You Can Dance for season 17? The ratings continue to be quite low. This series has been a summer tradition for FOX for many years but it seems like the network has been waiting until the last minute to renew it each year. My suspicion is that, as soon as they find another series to replace it, they’ll be cancelling it or, at least giving SYTYCD a year off. That’s just my gut feeling though and, if this show’s ratings get better, I think Nigel and company will be safe. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free So You Think You Can Dance cancellation and renewal alerts.

2/20/20 update: FOX has renewed So You Think You Can Dance for a 17th season for Summer 2020.

6/20/20 update: FOX later cancelled the series due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it could return in summer 2021.



