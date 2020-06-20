Last year, the Nielsen ratings for the So You Think You Can Dance TV show on FOX dropped by about 10% in the demo, but rose a tiny bit in terms of average total audience size. For the 16th season, will the series wind up dancing in place, losing a step, or making new strides? Will So You Think You Can Dance be cancelled or renewed for season 17? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A FOX competitive reality TV series, hosted by Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance pits dancers against one another, in a bid to become “America’s Favorite Dancer.” In season 16, returning judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy are joined by Laurieann Gibson (Lady Gaga’s choreographer) and SYTYCD veteran Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. Together, the judges assess the dancers’ ability in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking, and more. The chosen dancers then work with choreographers and compete. Each week, contestants are eliminated until a winner is selected in the season finale.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The 15th season of So You Think You Can Dance on FOX averaged a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.696 million total viewers.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

*2/20/20 update: FOX has renewed So You Think You Can Dance for a 17th season for Summer 2020.

6/20/20 update: FOX later cancelled the series due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it could return in summer 2021.