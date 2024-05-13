You: Season Five; Netflix Reveals Four New Cast Members for Final Season

The You TV series is returning soon with its fifth and final season, and four have been added to the cast in recurring roles. In the series, viewers will see Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis, and b.

The series, inspired by Caroline Kepnes’s You novels, stars Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin. The story follows Joe Goldberg on his quest for “true love,” with obsession and murder along the way.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play in the Netflix series:

“Behnam plays Dominique. While appearing to be an aloof hipster, Dominique is in fact a passionate, clever, fiercely loyal young woman. Despite her wealthy upbringing, she’s a headstrong caretaker among her scrappy artist friends. Ploszek portrays Harrison, Joe’s golden retriever brother-in-law. A former pro-football player and trophy husband to Reagan Lockwood, Harrison must balance the needs of his family with his own heart’s desires. Francis plays Clayton, a pretentious, self-absorbed, wannabe author whose vindictive, controlling nature draws Joe’s attention. b portrays Phoenix, who’s shrewd and resourceful with a strong moral code. Their young life was upended by tragedy, setting them on a course that led to New York and a search for renewed purpose.”

The premiere date for You season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix thriller? Are you sad to see it end?