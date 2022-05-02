That 90s Show: Five Members of That 70s Show Cast to Guest on Netflix Sequel Series

Viewers waiting for That 90s Show had some big news this weekend. Five members of the That 70s Show cast are returning for the sequel series. Netflix announced that news with the release of the first photo for the series.

Viewers will see Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama appear as guest stars in the series. Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos star in the series, which will have a 10-episode season.

Netflix revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see That 90s Show on Netflix?