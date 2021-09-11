Manifest: Season Four; Additional Cast Members to Return for Final Season on Netflix

Manifest fans have some great news to start off the weekend. More members of the cast have signed on to return to the series for its fourth season on new home Netflix. Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez are all returning and Daryl Edwards has been boosted to a series regular status, per Deadline.

It was also confirmed that Athena Karkanis and Jack Messina will not return to the cast. Ty Doran is joining the series as a regular after he appeared as an older Cal Stone in the final moments of the third season of the drama on NBC, per Deadline.

As for Matt Long, he has signed up for an NBC pilot, Getaway, so it is not known if he will return for the fourth season. A filming schedule for him to work with both shows needs to be worked out.

Manifest was saved and its return was announced on August 28th. Netflix has ordered a 20-episode season to wrap up the series which follows what happens to the survivors of Flight 828 after landing nearly five years after they took off from their vacation destination.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Manifest on Netflix?