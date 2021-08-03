Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: Additional Soap Alums to Return for Peacock Series

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is bringing back more alums from the soap opera series’ past. Eileen Davidson, Thaao Penghlis, Leann Hunley, Christie Clark, Greg Rikaart, and Chandler Massey are all returning for the new Peacock spin-off series. Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds, and Austin Peck have already been revealed to be among the cast.

Deadline reported that Davidson’s role on the series is not yet known, but she was on set on Monday. Lisa Rinna shared that information on social media.

It was revealed in another Deadline report that Penghils will return as André DiMera, Hunley as Anna DiMera, Clark as Carrie Brady, Peck as Austin Reed, Rikaart as Leo Stark, and Massey as Will Horton. Zach Tinker will take over the role of Will’s husband, Sonny Kiriakis. Freddie Smith, the original Sonny, has moved to Florida and recently said that he would not reprise the role if asked.

The plot of the five-episode show was explained this way by Peacock:

Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only Days of our Lives can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem supercouples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way.

A premiere date for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem has not yet been set by Peacock. Episodes are filming now.

What do you think? Are you excited to watch the Days of Our Lives spin-off on Peacock?