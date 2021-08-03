New Amsterdam: Season Four; Michelle Forbes (Big Sky) Joins NBC Medical Drama

Michelle Forbes is going from Big Sky to New Amsterdam. The actress has landed a role in the NBC medical drama for its upcoming fourth season. She is joining Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine on the series.

TV Line revealed that Forbes will play the “recurring role of Dr. Veronica Fuentes, a calm, poised and fearless fixer.” She will come in to fix the failing hospital, and her first order of business is to get rid of the “inept board.”

New Amsterdam season four premieres on September 21st on NBC.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the new season of New Amsterdam on NBC with Forbes appearing?