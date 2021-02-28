Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Transplant: Season Two; Torri Higginson Promoted to Series Regular on NBC Medical Drama

by Regina Avalos,

Transplant TV show on NBC: (canceled or renewed?)

Viewers will see more of head ER nurse Claire Malone (Torri Higginson) during the upcoming second season of Transplant on NBC. The actress has been promoted to series regular status. Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, and Linda E. Smith also star in the medical drama which follows the lives of the staff at York Memorial Hospital.

CTV in Canada ordered a second season of Transplant last year. Production was delayed until early this month, due to COVID-19. It is not known when the second season will air on NBC but there will be 13 episodes once again.

According to Deadline, “Season two will pick up almost immediately where season one left off, with Dr. Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) and his fellow residents reeling after Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah), the hospital’s Chief of Emergency Medicine, suffered a possible stroke.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Transplant TV series on NBC? Are you looking forward to watching the second season?


Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sherry

I look forward to season two. Season one was one of the best new shows of the season.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x