Transplant: Season Two; Torri Higginson Promoted to Series Regular on NBC Medical Drama

Viewers will see more of head ER nurse Claire Malone (Torri Higginson) during the upcoming second season of Transplant on NBC. The actress has been promoted to series regular status. Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, and Linda E. Smith also star in the medical drama which follows the lives of the staff at York Memorial Hospital.

CTV in Canada ordered a second season of Transplant last year. Production was delayed until early this month, due to COVID-19. It is not known when the second season will air on NBC but there will be 13 episodes once again.

According to Deadline, “Season two will pick up almost immediately where season one left off, with Dr. Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) and his fellow residents reeling after Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah), the hospital’s Chief of Emergency Medicine, suffered a possible stroke.”

