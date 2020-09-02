Vulture Watch

Can Bash meets the demands of his new job? Has the Transplant TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Transplant, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Transplant TV show stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, Linda E. Smith, and Torri Higginson. Doctor Bashir Hamed (Haq) is a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. He and his younger sister, Amira (Gulamgaus), flee their war-torn homeland and become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. When a horrific truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto. Through it all, Bash tries to meet the demands of his new country and new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Transplant averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.95 million viewers. Find out how Transplant stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 2, 2020, Transplant has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Transplant for season two? This series originates on CTV in Canada where it’s already been renewed for a second season. I suspect that the peacock network will pick up the second season to air here in 2021. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Transplant cancellation or renewal news.



Transplant Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Transplant‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Transplant TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?